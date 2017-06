* India's 10-year benchmark paper up 3 basis points to 8.60 percent after the country includes the paper as part of Friday's 160 billion rupee auction. *Government to sell 70 billion of 8.79 pct 2021 paper as part of 160 billion rupees auction. *Traders say that sale may be the last for the paper as outstanding limit would touch around 700 billion rupees. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)