* India federal bonds remain under pressure, with yields at two week highs, as traders brace for a potential replacement of the benchmark for 10-year bonds. * India says it will auction 70 billion rupees of the existing benchmark, the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, on Friday, but traders widely expect this to be the last such sale for this paper. * The 2021 debt is up 3 bps at 8.60 percent from Monday's close. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; editing by Rafael Nam)