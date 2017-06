* The benchmark 2021 bond is up 3 bps at 8.60 percent from Tuesday's close, matching a two-week high hit on Tuesday, as the absence of any open market operation announcement by Reserve Bank of India hurts sentiment. * Some traders had bet on RBI announcing a bond purchase this week to ease cash conditions. * Borrowing from the repo window on Tuesday reached 1.11 trillion rupees, higher than Monday's 942.50 billion rupees, and well above comfort levels for the central bank. * The RBI will auction 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 50 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills later in the session. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)