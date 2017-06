* India's central bank is considering shifting its government bond auctions from Fridays to Mondays or Tuesdays, the Business Standard reports. link.reuters.com/guz77s * Reserve Bank of India will meet primary dealers at 3:30 p.m. India time on Wednesday, several dealers confirm to Reuters, and the issue may come up for discussion. * The Business Standard quotes an unnamed senior treasury official at a European bank saying that an earlier auction would reduce volatility by allowing more time for markets to digest the auctions. * RBI currently conducts the auction on Fridays between 10.30 a.m. and noon IST. It recently reduced the bidding time by half-an-hour. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)