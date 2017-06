* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 2 basis points to 8.61 percent after a recent tumble in debt prices attracts bargain-hunting. * Traders say major gains for debt unlikely ahead of 160 billion rupee debt sale on Friday. * Foreign banks were heavy sellers to tune of 20.07 billion rupees on Wednesday, a day marked by S&P's downgrade of India's outlook to negative. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)