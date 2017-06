* India's 10-year bond yield up 1 bps at 8.64 percent ahead of Friday's 160 billion federal bond auction. * Traders caution auction could see a lack of demand unless yields are high given three of the four tranches on offer already have over 600 billion rupees in outstanding issuance. which could make them among the last issuances. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)