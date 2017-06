* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield gains 1 basis point to 8.67 percent ahead of 160 billion rupee ($3.05 billion) debt sale. * Auction will be the first since S&P cut India's outlook to negative, and thus a key test of demand for sovereign debt. * Tight cash conditions, with repo borrowing of 1.19 trillion rupees on Thursday, will also impact bidding, traders say. ($1 = 52.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)