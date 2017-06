* India's 10-year bonds reverse earlier gains, with yield now up 4 basis points at 8.67 percent after falling to 8.63 percent immediately after auction. * Investors who covered short positions in the auction are now selling again, traders say. * Traders cite liquidity concerns after outstanding amount of existing 8.79 percent 2021 benchmark reaches 700 billion rupees after auction. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)