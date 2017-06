* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges 2 basis points lower to 8.63 percent on hopes for improving cash conditions this week. * Sharply higher buying seen in the "others" category has built hopes of RBI supporting bonds, traders said. * However, "Others" category also includes insurance and other sectors. * Injections of 300 billion rupees in federal spending tied to the month-end period, and another 330 billion rupees in government bond redemptions, are expected this week. * Traders waiting for details of auction to be announced later in the day and also for any news on related to extending the life of the current benchmark or introducing a new one. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)