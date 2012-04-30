Sooner or later, a fuel price hike looks inevitable in India,
and that carries both good and bad news for
investors.
Raising fuel prices would improve the government's fiscal
standing, and give foreign investors some hope that India is
getting serious about its woeful finances, especially if diesel
prices see some kind of de-regulation.
However, the trade-off would inevitably come in the form of
higher inflation. Standard Chartered, for example, says a fuel
price hike would push up WPI above 7 percent.
Inflation may prove the bigger factor for bond markets,
dealers say, after yields have already moved towards December
2011 highs on expectations for a reduced scope of further rate
cuts from the RBI.
However, oil stocks such as Indian Oil and Bharat
Petroleum Corp. are likely to rally once the move is
announced given the obvious impact on profit margins.
As a result, the rupee could gain, tracking broader stocks
on such a move, analysts say.
However, the bigger positive to the rupee would be in the
form of a hopeful boost to foreign investor confidence, which
has been badly rattled in recent days on policy paralysis in
government.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com
/subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net)