* India's benchmark bond yields rise from the session's low ahead of the announcement of auction details later in the day. * The 10-year bond yield was at 8.67 percent, off the day's lows of 8.60 percent. It closed at 8.65 percent on Friday. * India is set to provide details of the composition of its planned debt sale of 180 billion rupees ($3.42 billion) on Friday. ($1 = 52.5600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)