* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher at 8.70 percent as traders cut positions in the run up to the auction. * Selection of off-the-run security 9.15 percent 2024 also weighing on sentiments, traders said. * The government will sell on Friday 80 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.97 percent 2030 and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. * Improvement in liquidity on account of redemption of 7.40 2012 bonds to tune of 330 billion rupees on Thursday and government spending is likely to lend support to bonds, traders said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)