* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to 8.65 percent, down from a session high of 8.70 percent, on bargain-hunting after the recent sell-off in bonds. * Yields are seen moving in a 8.60 to 8.71 percent band until the auction on Friday, traders said. * An improvement in liquidity given the redemption of 330 billion rupees worth of 7.40 percent 2012 bonds and government spending could lend support to bonds this week, traders say.