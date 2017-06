* The market was abuzz with talk that the central bank has been buying bonds in secondary markets to neutralise the liquidity impact from their suspected intervention in FX markets earlier in the day, say several senior dealers at domestic and foreign lenders. * The Reserve Bank of India bought a net 20.8 billion rupees ($396.2 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to April 20, compared with 31.1 billion rupees a week ago, the central bank said on Friday. * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to 8.65 percent, down from a session high of 8.70 percent. * USD/INR stabilises at 52.8850/8950, after suspected central bank pushes it off an intraday high of 53.02. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)