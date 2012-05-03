* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.61 percent as traders continue to cover short positions for a second straight session on expectation for improved liquidity. * The redemption of 330 billion rupees ($6.23 billion) of the 7.40 percent 2012 bonds on Thursday and government spending are likely to lend support to bonds, traders say. * The Reserve Bank of India's suspected discreet purchases in the secondary market may further aid bonds, traders say. * Sharp falls in yields from current levels unlikely ahead of the 180-billion-rupee ($3.38 billion) bond auction on Friday, which includes the very actively traded 9.15 percent 2024 bonds. ($1 = 52.9850 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com / neha.dasgupta.reuters.com@reuters.net)