* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2
basis points to 8.61 percent as traders continue to cover short
positions for a second straight session on expectation for
improved liquidity.
* The redemption of 330 billion rupees ($6.23 billion) of the
7.40 percent 2012 bonds on Thursday and government spending are
likely to lend support to bonds, traders say.
* The Reserve Bank of India's suspected discreet purchases in
the secondary market may further aid bonds, traders say.
* Sharp falls in yields from current levels unlikely ahead of
the 180-billion-rupee ($3.38 billion) bond auction on Friday,
which includes the very actively traded 9.15 percent 2024
bonds.
($1 = 52.9850 Indian rupees)
