* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield recovers from morning lows to rise 1 basis point to 8.64 percent ahead of Friday's debt auction. * The 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, which is included in Friday's sale, falls 4 basis points to 8.65 percent, and overtake the 10-year 2021 benchmark as the most traded in secondary markets. * India to sell 180 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) in bonds on Friday. ($1 = 53.2 rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com / neha.dasgupta.reuters.com@reuters.net)