(Corrects to add yields in headline) * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield swings back to fall 3 basis points to 8.60 percent, with buying spotted ahead of Friday's debt sale. * The 2021 bond has moved in a 7-basis-point band since the open, with a floor for yields seen at 8.55 percent, traders say. * The 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, which is included in Friday's sale, is down 4 basis points at 8.65 percent, and is the most traded in secondary markets. * India to sell 180 billion rupees ($3.37 billion) in bonds on Friday. ($1 = 53.4 rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com / neha.dasgupta.reuters.com@reuters.net)