* Indian bond yields fall in early trade on Friday prompted by global risk aversion and marginally improved liquidity. * The benchmark 10-year bond will not trade on Friday because of the regular "shut period" ahead of Saturday's coupon payment. * Yields for the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds fell 2 basis points to 8.63 percent. * All eyes are on the 180-billion-rupee ($3.37 billion)bond auction on Friday, which includes the very actively traded 9.15 percent 2024 bonds. ($1 = 53.4450 Indian rupees)