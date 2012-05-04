Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Indian bond yields fall in early trade on Friday prompted by global risk aversion and marginally improved liquidity. * The benchmark 10-year bond will not trade on Friday because of the regular "shut period" ahead of Saturday's coupon payment. * Yields for the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds fell 2 basis points to 8.63 percent. * All eyes are on the 180-billion-rupee ($3.37 billion)bond auction on Friday, which includes the very actively traded 9.15 percent 2024 bonds. ($1 = 53.4450 Indian rupees) (archana.narayana@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0