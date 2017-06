* India's 1-year OIS rate up 1 bps at 8.06 pct vs 8.05 pct last close, while 5-year rate up 4 basis points to 7.61 percent. * Liquidity shows improvement with repo bids down to 517.5 billion rupees on some redemptions and interest inflows, but suspected RBI's currency intervention weighing on near-end OIS. * Large 180 billion rupee auction in session is also weighing on sentiment. * Spread between the 10 year bond yield and 5-year OIS rate has compressed recently, but Standard Chartered expects this spread to widen as yields rise. * StanChart says will wait until confirmation of RBI OMOs before entering into bond-swap narrower trades. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net)