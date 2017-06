* Yields for India's 9.15 percent 2024 bonds rise to 8.68 pct, rebounding from the day's lows of 8.60 percent after a lower than expected cut-off at the bond auction. * News that India is reviewing the status of Mauritius' tax treaty not seen as a positive, but one broker from a major house who handles foreign institutional investor says the bulk of negative developments from GAAR has already been priced in. * India sold 180 billion rupees of bonds on Friday at a higher yield than indicated in a Reuters poll. [ID: nI8E8FI036] * The benchmark 10-year bond is not trading on Friday because of the regular "shut period" ahead of Saturday's coupon payment. (archana.narayana@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)