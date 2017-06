* Indian bond yields lower on Monday as global crude oil prices slump and as U.S. non farm hiring slowed. * The 9.15 percent 2024 bond yield was at 8.64 percent in early trades, down 5 basis points from Friday's close. The benchmark 10-year bond was at 8.60 percent, down 2 basis points over last close. * Gains may be limited as most traders kept away from the currently trading illiquid papers in anticipation of announcement of new benchmark and ahead of auction announcement later in the day. *Liquidity has improved, but RBI's rumored intervention in the foreign exchange market over the past sessions to support the rupee adding to jitters. (archana.narayana@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)