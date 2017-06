* Indian 10-year bond yield is up in afternoon trade on Monday on speculation that a new benchmark 10-year bond will be announced as early as in two weeks. * Sources tell Reuters a new benchmark is unlikely to be issued at Friday's auction. * The current 8.79 percent 2021 benchmark bond was at 8.65 percent, off the day's lows of 8.59 percent. It closed at 8.62 percent on Thursday. * The 9.15 percent 2024 bond yield was at 8.66 percent from Friday's close of 8.69 percent. (archana.narayana@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)