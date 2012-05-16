MUMBAI, May 16 *India's benchmark bond yield retraced from the day's lows on Wednesday and rose 1 basis point after the central bank chief said monetary policy had to act even if inflation was driven by food prices. * The 2021 bond yield was steady at 8.50 percent at 0738 GMT. It has moved in a band of 8.47 to 8.51 percent so far in the day. * Liquidity has improved to some extent but the central bank's suspected interventions in foreign exchange markets raise concerns. * Trader says that the governor's statement has dented sentiment to some extent but actual inflation numbers will be watched for further possible action. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)