* India's inter-bank call rate stayed perched at Tuesday's close of 8.35/8.40 pct, higher than the repo rate of 8.00 percent, as the liquidity deficit remained high amidst continued heavy debt supply. * The RBI will auction 90 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day. It will also sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. * Demand for funds from banks rose, as is typical in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. * Liquidity remains tight, with Reserve Bank of India saying on Wednesday repo borrowings rose to 1.18 trillion rupees from 1.1 trillion rupees on Tuesday, well above the central bank's comfort zone. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)