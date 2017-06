* India's inter-bank call rate eases marginally to 8.35/8.40 pct from Wednesday's close of 8.40/8.45 pct * Liquidity deficit still a key concern, with repo borrowings at 1.19 trillion rupees from Wednesday's close of 1.18 trillion rupees. * Heavy debt supply, with the RBI auctioning 160 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, is expected keep cash rates above 8.20 percent in the near term, traders say. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan Editing by Rafael Nam)