* India's inter-bank call rate gains to 8.35/8.40 percent from Thursday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent, as demand for funds rise to accommodate India's 160 billion rupee bond auction. * Liquidity also stays tight: repo borrowing numbers rises to 1.25 trillion rupees on Friday, marking a fourth consecutive day it breaches the 1 trillion rupee mark. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)