MUMBAI, April 27 India's inter-bank call rate rose to 8.30/8.35 percent from Thursday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent, as demand for funds spiked to accommodate the 160 billion rupee federal bond auction. Tight liquidity also pushed up the call rate, after repo borrowings rose to above 1 trillion rupees for a fourth consecutive day on Friday. Month-end government spending and hefty debt redemptions could help ease the deficit by next week, according to traders, providing some relief. However any impact from easing liquidity may be limited, with traders expecting cash rates to hover around 8.20 percent next week, given the heavy supply of debt sales. Friday's 160 billion bond auction will be followed by India's sale of 330 billion in Treasury bills and bonds next week, which will only have four trading sessions because of a holiday on Tuesday. Volume in the call money market was 294.69 billion rupees, compared with 331.95 billion rupees on Thursday, while the weighted average rate was 8.39 percent versus 8.37 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market fell to 367.54 billion rupees versus 371.5 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.05 percent down from 8.11 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 132.85 billion rupees from 156.33 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.08 percent from 8.14 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)