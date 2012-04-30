* India's inter-bank call rate marginally higher at 8.35/8.40 percent from Friday's close of 8.30/8.35 percent, as demand for funds rise in the holiday-shortened week. * Liquidity also stays tight, with the repo borrowing numbers down to 1.13 trillion rupees on Monday, but sharply higher than RBI's comfort level, marking a fifth consecutive day it breached the 1 trillion rupee mark. *Cash conditions are expected to get better this week with injections of 300 billion rupees in federal spending tied to the month-end period, and another 330 billion rupees in government bond redemptions. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)