By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, April 30 India's inter-bank call rate surged to 8.90/8.95 percent on Monday after a few deals from borrowers short of funds happened at higher rates ahead of Tuesday's public holiday, dealers said. That was significantly higher than the 8.30/35 percent at which call rates ended on Friday. Tight liquidity also weighed on the call rates, which was evident as repo borrowings stayed above 1 trillion rupees for a fifth consecutive day. "Panic was seen among few borrowers who did not set aside enough during the day and took funds at sharply higher rates," a senior trader with a state-run bank said. Month-end government spending and hefty debt redemptions could help ease the deficit later this week, according to traders, providing some relief. India will sell 330 billion in Treasury bills and bonds later in the holiday-shortened week. Volume in the call money market was 281.45 billion rupees, compared with 471.71 billion rupees on Friday, while the weighted average rate was 8.40 percent versus 8.10 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market fell to 342.08 billion rupees versus 29.02 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.43 percent down from 7.78 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 136.12 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.19 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)