* India's inter-bank call rate eases to 8.50/8.55 percent from Monday's close of 8.90/8.95 percent, still elevated, given strained cash conditions. * Repo borrowing numbers rose to 1.23 trillion rupees ($23.34 billion) on Wednesday, above the 1 trillion mark for six days in a row now. * Liquidity could improve given the redemptions of the 330 billion rupees 7.40 percent 2012 bonds on Thursday, traders say. ($1 = 52.7000 Indian rupees)