MUMBAI, May 2 India's inter-bank call rate eased to 8.35/8.40 percent on Wednesday as hefty upcoming bond redemptions raised hopes for an improvement in cash conditions. Redemptions worth 330 billion rupees ($6.26 billion) tied to the 7.40 percent 2012 bonds are expected for Thursday. The injection of money could help ease tight liquidity conditions after repo borrowing rose to 1.23 trillion rupees ($23.34 billion) on Wednesday, the sixth consecutive day it has stayed above the 1 trillion mark. The call rate had surged to 8.90/95 on Monday, though that spike was tied to the demand for funds ahead of Tuesday's public holiday. Volume in the call money market was 299.75 billion rupees, compared with 290.90 billion rupees on Monday, while the weighted average rate was 8.52 percent versus 8.39 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market fell to 353.22 billion rupees versus 342.08 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.11 percent up from 8.43 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 141.15 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.23 percent. ($1 = 52.7000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)