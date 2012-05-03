* India's inter-bank call rate eases to 8.25/8.30 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent, as inflows worth 330 billion rupees on redemption of 7.40 percent 2012 government bond provided some relief to the cash starved banking system. * The rate has traded in a narrow band and touched an intra-day high of 8.40 percent so far compared with a high of 9.40 percent on Monday. * Repo borrowing numbers also fell to around 1 trillion rupees ($18.8 billion) from previous session's 1.23 trillion rupees. * However, inadequate government spending and likely forex dollar sales in the spot market to curb rupee slide continued to keep traders edgy on liquidity. ($1 = 53.2 Indian rupees) (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.reuters.com@reuters.net)