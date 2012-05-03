* India's inter-bank call rate eases to 8.25/8.30
percent from Wednesday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent, as inflows
worth 330 billion rupees on redemption of 7.40 percent 2012
government bond provided some relief to the cash starved banking
system.
* The rate has traded in a narrow band and touched an intra-day
high of 8.40 percent so far compared with a high of 9.40 percent
on Monday.
* Repo borrowing numbers also fell to around 1 trillion rupees
($18.8 billion) from previous session's 1.23 trillion rupees.
* However, inadequate government spending and likely forex
dollar sales in the spot market to curb rupee slide continued to
keep traders edgy on liquidity.
($1 = 53.2 Indian rupees)
