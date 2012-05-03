(Updates to close)
MUMBAI, May 3 - India's inter-bank call rate ended below the
psychological level of 8 percent for the first time in more than
a month on Thursday as cash coming from bond redemptions
alleviated the recent acute liquidity crunch among banks.
That was also the first time the call rate has fallen below
the repo rate of 8 since the Reserve Bank of India's aggressive
easing last month, thanks to redemptions worth 330 billion
rupees ($6.2 billion) tied to the 7.40 percent 2012 government
bonds.
The falls were helped as well by the upcoming end of the
traditional two-week reporting cycle on Friday, meaning banks'
demand for funds for regulatory requirements have come off.
The call rate fell to 7.90/7.95 percent, after
moving in 7.80-8.40 percent band, ending below Wednesday's close
of 8.35/8.40 percent.
That was the lowest since the call rate touched 7.70 percent
on March 27.
Volume in the call money market was 269.95 billion rupees,
compared with 299.75 billion rupees on Wednesday, while the
weighted average rate was 8.33 percent versus 8.52 percent
previously.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market rose to 370.75 b illion rupees versus
353.22 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 7.50
percent down from 8.11 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 157.38 billion
rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.04 percent.
($1 = 53.4 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)