(Updates to close) MUMBAI, May 3 - India's inter-bank call rate ended below the psychological level of 8 percent for the first time in more than a month on Thursday as cash coming from bond redemptions alleviated the recent acute liquidity crunch among banks. That was also the first time the call rate has fallen below the repo rate of 8 since the Reserve Bank of India's aggressive easing last month, thanks to redemptions worth 330 billion rupees ($6.2 billion) tied to the 7.40 percent 2012 government bonds. The falls were helped as well by the upcoming end of the traditional two-week reporting cycle on Friday, meaning banks' demand for funds for regulatory requirements have come off. The call rate fell to 7.90/7.95 percent, after moving in 7.80-8.40 percent band, ending below Wednesday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent. That was the lowest since the call rate touched 7.70 percent on March 27. Volume in the call money market was 269.95 billion rupees, compared with 299.75 billion rupees on Wednesday, while the weighted average rate was 8.33 percent versus 8.52 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 370.75 b illion rupees versus 353.22 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 7.50 percent down from 8.11 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 157.38 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.04 percent. ($1 = 53.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)