* India's inter-bank call rate rises to 8.20/8.25 percent from Thursday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent. * Concerns that potential RBI intevention, via dollar sales in FX markets, will exacerbate liquidity deficit drives up call rate. * Traders said some banks dumped excess cash in the market at cheaper rates on Thursday, pulling down call levels to their lowest since March 27. * Demand for funds is typically lower in the second week of the two-week reserve reporting cycle as most banks maintain higher-than-necessary reserve requirements. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)