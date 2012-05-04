(Updates to close) MUMBAI, May 4 - India's inter-bank call rate settled at a seven-month low of 7.50 percent on Friday, well below the repo rate, as liquidity conditions improved and demand for funds eased as the two-week reporting fortnight drew to a close. Repo borrowing fell to 651.45 billion rupees, the lowest since the start this fiscal year which began in April, as heavy redemptions tied to the 7.40 percent 2012 bonds, as well as government spending hit markets. Demand for funds is also typically lower in the second week of the two-week reserve reporting cycle as most banks maintain higher-than-necessary reserve requirements. The call rate settled at 7.50/7.55 percent levels from Thurday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent. It moved in a 7.55-8.40 percent band during the day. Volume in the call money market was 244.38 billion rupees, compared with 285.83 billion rupees on Thursday, while the weighted average rate was 8.25 percent versus 8.33 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 208.84 billion rupees versus 370.75 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 7.46 percent down from 7.50 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 293.18 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 7.87 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Rafael Nam)