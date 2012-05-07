* India's inter-bank call rate rises sharply to 8.40/8.45 percent from the seven-month low of 7.50 percent as banks scramble to borrow at the start of the new two-week reporting cycle. * Liquidity also a concern: repo borrowings rose to 1.12 trillion rupees on Monday, after falling to 651.45 billion rupees on Friday, which had marked the lowest since the start this fiscal year which began in April. * Auction-related outflows of 180 billion rupees will be sucked out of the banking system on Monday, traders say. * "The systemic liquidity deficit may be around 900 billion rupees. This is the first week of the fortnight so there is over-coverage of product," a senior trader with a private bank says. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)