(Updates to close) MUMBAI, May 7 - India's inter-bank call rate closed sharply higher at 8.40/8.50 percent on Monday from the seven-month low of 7.50 percent hit at the end of last week as banks scrambled to borrow at the start of the new two-week reporting cycle. Liquidity was also a concern: repo borrowings rose to 1.12 trillion rupees on Monday, after falling to 651.45 billion rupees on Friday, which had marked the lowest since the start of the new fiscal year which began in April. In addition, traders said outflows of 180 billion rupees from last Friday's auction further pushed up the call rate. However, liquidity could improve after the central bank said late in the day it would buy bonds on Friday via an open market operation to infuse 120 billion rupees. "The systemic liquidity deficit may be around 900 billion rupees. This is the first week of the fortnight, so there is over-coverage of product," a senior trader with a private bank said. Volume in the call money market was 229.23 billion rupees, compared with 11.15 billion rupees on Friday, while the weighted average rate was 8.46 percent versus 8.29 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 313.98 billion rupees versus 54.53 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.09 percent down from 8.29 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 152.42 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.12 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)