* India's inter-bank call rate eased to 8.30/8.35 percent from 8.40/8.50 percent on Monday, as the rush for funds seen at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle waned on expectations for improved liquidity later this week. * The central bank said late on Monday it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of government bonds on Friday. * Repo borrowing remained high at 1.16 trillion rupees on Tuesday, double the RBIs liquidity deficit comfort zone. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)