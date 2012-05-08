(Updates to close)
MUMBAI, May 8 - India's inter-bank call rate
closed lower at 8.30/8.35 percent from Monday's close of
8.40/8.50 percent, as the rush for funds seen at the start of a
new two-week reporting cycle waned on expectations for improved
liquidity next week.
The central bank said late on Monday it will buy up to 120
billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of government bonds on
Friday.
That helped ease some of the liquidity worries given that
repo borrowing remained high at 1.16 trillion rupees on Tuesday,
marking the ninth session out of the past 11 in which it has
gone above the 1 trillion mark.
Volume in the call money market was 211.56 billion rupees,
compared with 251.72 billion rupees on Monday, while the
weighted average rate was 8.40 percent versus 8.43 percent
previously.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market rose to 318.70 billion rupees versus
313.98 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.14
percent from 8.09 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 154.47 billion
rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.18 percent.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)