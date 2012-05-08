(Updates to close) MUMBAI, May 8 - India's inter-bank call rate closed lower at 8.30/8.35 percent from Monday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent, as the rush for funds seen at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle waned on expectations for improved liquidity next week. The central bank said late on Monday it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of government bonds on Friday. That helped ease some of the liquidity worries given that repo borrowing remained high at 1.16 trillion rupees on Tuesday, marking the ninth session out of the past 11 in which it has gone above the 1 trillion mark. Volume in the call money market was 211.56 billion rupees, compared with 251.72 billion rupees on Monday, while the weighted average rate was 8.40 percent versus 8.43 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 318.70 billion rupees versus 313.98 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.14 percent from 8.09 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 154.47 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.18 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)