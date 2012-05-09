* India's inter-bank call rate is stuck near its previous close of 8.30/8.35 percent, as fund requirements for banks remained elevated in the first week of the reporting cycle. * Liquidity conditions are seen improving on inflows of up to $2.27 billion rupees early next week after the central bank conducts open market operations on Friday, traders say. * Repo borrowing remains high at 1.18 trillion rupees on Wednesday, double the RBI's liquidity deficit comfort zone. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)