(Updates to close) MUMBAI, May 9 - India's inter-bank call rate was stuck on Wednesday near its previous close of 8.30/8.35 percent, as fund requirements for banks remained elevated in the first week of the reporting cycle. Liquidity conditions are seen improving on expected inflows of up to $2.27 billion early next week after the central bank conducts open market operations on Friday, traders said. The bond purchases come after repo borrowing have remained high, hitting 1.18 trillion rupees on Wednesday, or double the RBI's comfort zone. Volume in the call money market was 241.54 billion rupees, compared with 231.47 billion rupees on Tuesday, while the weighted average rate was 8.37 percent versus 8.38 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 312.42 billion rupees versus 318.70 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.19 percent from 8.14 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 142.81 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.19 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)