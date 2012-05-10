India's inter-bank call rate eased to 8.20/8.30 percent on Thursday from its previous close of 8.30/8.35 percent, on anticipation of improving cash conditions. Traders are expecting inflows of up to 120 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) early next week after the central bank conducts open market operations on Friday. Repo borrowing remains high, reaching 1.25 trillion rupees on Thursday, sharply higher than the RBI's liquidity deficit comfort zone of around 650 billion rupees. Volume in the call money market was 222.76 billion rupees, compared with 259.46 billion rupees on Wednesday, while the weighted average rate was 8.34 percent versus 8.36 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 344.03 billion rupees versus 312.42 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.10 percent from 8.19 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 128.59 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.19 percent. ($1 = 53.7150 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)