India's inter-bank call rate rose to 8.30/8.35 percent on Friday from its previous close of 8.20/8.30 percent, as liquidity conditions remained strained despite the central bank's bond purchases. Repo borrowing hit 1.19 trillion rupees ($22.29 billion) on Friday, double the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone, and the 12th out of the past 14 sessions in which it has surpassed the 1 trillion rupee mark. J.P.Morgan said in a report that India's liquidity deficit could worsen, hitting 1.5 trillion rupees in June, as government spending remains tepid. The continued worries over liquidity helped offset some of the improved sentiment after the RBI bought back 97.6 billion rupees in bonds via open market operations on Friday, a move that it had announced late on Monday. The liquidity injection helped the central bank pull off a successful auction of 150 billion rupees in bonds. Volume in the call money market was 222.98 billion rupees, compared with 240.83 billion rupees on Thursday, while the weighted average rate was 8.37 percent versus 8.32 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 365.49 billion rupees versus 344.03 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 7.94 percent from 8.10 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 115.88 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.13 percent. ($1 = 53.3850 Indian rupees)