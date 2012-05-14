* India's inter-bank call rate is stuck near its previous close of 8.30/8.35 percent, as fund requirements from banks stay high going into the second week of the reporting cycle. * Repo borrowings hit 1.1 trillion rupees on Monday, higher than RBI's liquidity deficit comfort zone. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)