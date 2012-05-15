* India's inter-bank call rate rose to 8.30/8.35
percent, from Monday's close of 8.10/15 as banks continue to
borrow for the product coverage needs in the second week of the
reporting cycle.
* Repo borrowing fell to 844.60 billion rupees, after
staying above 1 trillion rupees in the last six sessions.
* The Reserve Bank of India's likely interventions to pull
rupee from moving towards its all-time low is mounting pressure
on liquidity, said traders. Forex traders estimate that the RBI
may have sold as much as $500 million in session.
* The central bank said late on Monday it will buy up to 120
billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of government bonds on Friday.
($1 = 53.8450 Indian rupees)
