* India's inter-bank call rate rose to 8.30/8.35 percent, from Monday's close of 8.10/15 as banks continue to borrow for the product coverage needs in the second week of the reporting cycle. * Repo borrowing fell to 844.60 billion rupees, after staying above 1 trillion rupees in the last six sessions. * The Reserve Bank of India's likely interventions to pull rupee from moving towards its all-time low is mounting pressure on liquidity, said traders. Forex traders estimate that the RBI may have sold as much as $500 million in session. * The central bank said late on Monday it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of government bonds on Friday. ($1 = 53.8450 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)