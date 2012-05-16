* India's inter-bank call rate fell to 8.15/8.20 percent, from Tuesday's close of 8.30/35 as demand for funds ease with many banks sufficiently covered for their fortnightly needs. * Repo borrowing was at 914 billion rupees ($16.99 billion), staying below 1 trillion rupees levels for the second straight day. * A record low level hit by rupee is keeping the market cautious as Reserve Bank of India is likely to intervene further to shore up the battered currency mounting pressure on liquidity, said traders. * The central bank said late on Monday it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of government bonds on Friday. ($1 = 53.8050 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)