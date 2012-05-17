* India's inter-bank call rate trading at 7.90/8.00 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.80/85 as demand for funds remain limited a day ahead of banks reporting their reserve requirements. * Repo borrowing hit 900.1 billion rupees ($16.52 billion), staying below 1 trillion rupees levels for the third straight day. * Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst at AK Capital, expects the repo borrowing to hover around 1 trillion rupee given tepid government spending and frequent FX intervention by RBI. * Tips call rate to remain in 8.20-8.25 percent band. ($1 = 54.4875 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)