* India's inter-bank call rate trading at 8.10/8.15 percent from Thursday's close of 8.15/20 as banks remain covered on reserve reporting day. * Repo borrowings fell to 532.05 billion rupees on Friday, staying below 1 trillion rupees levels for the fourth straight day. * RBI will conduct another repo auction in the afternoon, as the central bank has been conducting two such operations on reserves reporting day in recent months. * Traders will be on watch for more potential interventions after RBI Deputy Governor Gokarn says the current approach of interventions and administrative measures would continue. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)