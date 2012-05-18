BRIEF-Pidilite Industries says Pidilite USA enters into agreement with Niteo Products LLC
* Pidilite USA (PUSA) entered into agreement with Niteo Products LLC, USA for sale of business of cyclo division of pusa
* India's inter-bank call rate trading at 8.10/8.15 percent from Thursday's close of 8.15/20 as banks remain covered on reserve reporting day. * Repo borrowings fell to 532.05 billion rupees on Friday, staying below 1 trillion rupees levels for the fourth straight day. * RBI will conduct another repo auction in the afternoon, as the central bank has been conducting two such operations on reserves reporting day in recent months. * Traders will be on watch for more potential interventions after RBI Deputy Governor Gokarn says the current approach of interventions and administrative measures would continue. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)
BANGKOK, June 8 Prices of Thai rice hit their highest in nearly four years while those of the Vietnamese grain rose to their strongest in more than two years on strong demand from key importing countries, traders said on Thursday.