Reuters Market Eye - Onshore bonds of quasi-sovereign financials and corporates such as Power Finance Corp (PWFC.NS) and Indian Railway Finance Corp will find it harder to attract foreign investments after S&P cut the country's outlook, traders say.

Offshore investors are key players in India's quasi-sovereign space, which also includes names such as Export Import Bank of India, Indian Railway Finance Corp and IIFCL, which have also seen their outlook downgraded.

Foreign investors are likely to ask for higher returns on their investments to compensate for the additional risk from a potential S&P downgrade, traders say.

Rural Electrification Corp (RURL.NS), for example, saw its 9.75 percent 2021 bonds quoted at 9.40/43 versus 9.38/42 percent before the S&P action.

