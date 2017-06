* Onshore bonds of quasi-sovereign financials and corporates such as Power Finance Corp and Indian Railway Finance Corp will find it harder to attract foreign investments after S&P cut the country's outlook, traders say. * Offshore investors are key players in India's quasi-sovereign space, which also includes names such as Export Import Bank of India, Indian Railway Finance Corp and IIFCL, which have also seen their outlook downgraded. * Foreign investors are likely to ask for higher returns on their investments to compensate for the additional risk from a potential S&P downgrade, traders say. * Rural Electrification Corp, for example, saw its 9.75 percent 2021 bonds quoted at 9.40/43 versus 9.38/42 percent before the S&P action. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)